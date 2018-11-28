WWE Mixed Match Challenge Playoffs Begin, Live Viewership Update, Next Week's MMC Matches, Videos

Week 11 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw the MMC Playoffs begin. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins while Finn Balor and Bayley defeated Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. The winning teams will now advance to the semi-finals. Mahal and Fox vs. Balor and Bayley have been confirmed for the semis.

The first round of the MMC Playoffs will continue next Tuesday night on Facebook Watch with The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi plus Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week's episode peaked at 17,400 live viewers. This is up from last week's high of 14,000 live viewers, which was a new low for the season.

The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose, and the winners will earn the #30 spots in the 2019 Royal Rumble matches this coming January, and an all-expense-paid trip to anywhere in the world they want to go.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Curt Hawkins and Ember Moon (4 wins, 1 loss - eliminated during Playoffs)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses - eliminated during Playoffs)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses - did not make it to Playoffs)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (2 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (3 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (1 win, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses - did not make it to Playoffs)

