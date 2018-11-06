WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (11/6): R-Truth & Carmella Vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso

Here are the results for tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch.

Tonight's features: R-Truth / Carmella vs. Naomi / Jimmy Uso, also Finn Balor / Bayley vs. Mickie James / Bobby Lashley.

- Vic Joseph and Renee Young are holding down commentary tonight, Michael Cole will be back next week.

Mickie James and Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor and Bayley

Crowd starts off with the "Hey Bayley! I want to know, would you be my girl?" James and Bayley get things going, back elbow and hurricanrana by James brings down the crowd favorite. Bayley dodges a dropkick, cover, two, Bayley with another roll-up, two. Tag made, in comes Lashley and Balor. Lashley tells Balor to hold up as he flexes a bit for the crowd to not much of a reaction. Balor then heads up for his own moment, crowd begins to cheer as Lashley yanks him off the turnbuckle.

Lashley with a clubbing blow and another pose for the crowd. Lashley ends up out on the floor, Balor looks to fly and James trips him up from the floor. Balor turns his attention to her, Lashley drops him from behind. Backstage, we see Naomi and Jimmy Uso preparing for their match and rap battle. Lashley sends Balor into the corner and then wonders if Bayley wants to hug, she doesn't. Balor charges towards his corner, but Lashley catches him, and sends him into the corner. Lashley looks for a running splash, nobody home. Balor with a tag, Bayley with a couple clotheslines on James. She does some flexing of her own, shoulder block in the corner, high knee, cutter over the second rope, and James falls out to the floor.

Bayley looks to fly, but James runs back in and hits a superkick, cover, Balor gets in and yanks James off Bayley. Lashley in the ring, Balor with a slingblade and sends Lashley into the ring post. Lio Rush gets in the ring, Balor sees him and chases Lashley's hype man around the ring ring. Rush heads into the ring, tries for an attack, hits the turnbuckle and falls down. Balor looks to stomp him out, but Lashley shoves Balor off the top turnbuckle and down to the floor. Rush talks some trash, Bayley gets in the ring and hits a Bayley-to-Belly on him. James leaps in, hits a big implant DDT for the victory.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Mickie James via Pinfall

- Next week: Raw's undefeated teams, Braun Strowman / Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley / Mickie James.

- Backstage, Lashley, James, and Rush talks with Kayla Braxton about next week's challenge. James says they may be a great team, but they are not as great as them. Rush says both James and Lashley are in their prime and week after week they come in and dominate. Jimmy Uso rolls through and is hyped for his match.

Jimmy Uso and Naomi vs. R-Truth and Carmella

R-Truth and Jimmy get things started as Truth tries to dance a bit, Jimmy looks more ready for a match. Carmella tags in quickly and goes against Naomi. Truth still wants to dance though as Jimmy asks for the mic. Jimmy says Truth out here dancing, but he said this was supposed to be a rap battle. Truth and Mella start out with some raps that get somewhat of a reaction. Naomi with a rap of her own, Carmella likes it and they high-five. Jimmy pulls Naomi back and is all serious. Jimmy refers to wowing the crowd during his rap battle with New Day. Jimmy ends up starting with a serious rap, but then leads it into a dance break.

Carmella with a sneaky kick to Naomi's stomach and then her face, cover, Jimmy yanks her off and Truth tosses him out to the floor. Carmella with a reverse chin lock. Carmella with a very long spinning hurricanrana, Naomi swings away on Carmella's backside in frustration as she eventually gets flipped. Naomi up and lands a big kick to Carmella's face, pin, and that will do it.

Winners: Naomi and Jimmy Uso via Pinfall

- Next week: AJ Styles / Charlotte vs. The Miz / Asuka, and Braun Strowman / Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley / Mickie James

Standings

SmackDown

* Miz and Asuka (3-0)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (3-0)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2-2)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0-3)

* Rusev and Lana (0-3)

Raw

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3-0)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3-0)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2-2)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0-3)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0-3)