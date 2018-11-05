WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya

* Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins defends the RAW Tag Team Titles in a 2-on-1 Handicap match

* Elias vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Nia Jax vs. Ember Moon

* Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Appearances by RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Dean Ambrose, Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin and others