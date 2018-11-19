WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

- Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is in the ring as Mike Rome introduces him. Corbin welcomes us to The A Show and talks about the clean sweep for RAW at Survivor Series last night. Corbin says the credit goes to one woman. He praises RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and out she comes. Michael Cole welcomes us, and is joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

Stephanie brags about Team RAW beating Team SmackDown in every match at Survivor Series, forgetting about the Kickoff pre-show or just ignoring it. She gives some thanks to Corbin and the RAW family. She says RAW simply proved they are the best and tonight we will celebrate. Corbin mentions how we have some housekeeping to do. He brings up how Stephanie said his position might become permanent if Team RAW won. Fans boo. She admits she did make some promises. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

Fans chant "get these hands" as Strowman enters the ring. Strowman says he held up his end of the bargain last night and now it's time for Stephanie to hold up hers. He wants a match with this slimeball, Corbin. Corbin says Braun can't be serious. Stephanie says her word is her bond. She makes Strowman vs. Corbin official for TLC. Corbin will become the permanent RAW GM if he wins the match. If Corbin loses, he will lose all authority on the red brand. Strowman says Corbin will lose because Stephanie said he can pick the stipulations and he won't be responsible for ripping Corbin to shreds. They are still working on the stipulation as there are some corporate liabilities but she says we will get there. Corbin asks about his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Stephanie says the match will happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble but only if Strowman can beat Corbin at TLC. Stephanie says this is a good deal for Braun. She asks if he can beat Corbin. Strowman welcomes Corbin to Monday Night Braun, and tells him to enjoy his time as Acting GM while it lasts. Strowman ends up picking a TLC match for their stipulation. Braun says Corbin will get these hands, tables, ladders and chairs. Corbin says that's a stupid idea because that match favors him. Corbin goes on and says if Strowman can make it to TLC. He announces Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Handicap Match for tonight. Stephanie says we're celebrating tonight and we need to one-up the match. She makes it a six-man - Elias, Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley. That match is now.

Braun Strowman, Elias and Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is out next with Lio Rush. Drew McIntyre is out next by himself. Finn Balor is out first for his team. Stephanie applauds the Superstars from ringside as they make their way down. We go to commercial.