WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring as Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is waiting with Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Fans boo as Corbin welcomes us.

Corbin talks about how everyone stuffed their faces with food on Thanksgiving, but he and his crew in the ring didn't because they treat their bodies like temples. That is why they're in the ring and everyone else is out in the crowd. Corbin talks about being thankful for the job he's done as General Manager. Fans boo him. Lashley is thankful for the beta males who do nothing while he takes what he wants. McIntyre is thankful for the well-deserved savage beating they gave to Braun Strowman last week. Corbin says that is a moment in time that will live forever. He shows us a replay.

We come back from the video package and the boos continue. Corbin says we won't be seeing Strowman's face on RAW for a very long time, except for this. Corbin sent a camera crew to Birmingham, Alabama to interview Strowman as he prepares for surgery. Strowman shows off his bruised elbow. He says he would much rather be in Milwaukee because some people have payback coming to them. Strowman says the surgeon has never seen an injury like this and he's never worked on an arm this big, but he will be on the shelf for some time. Strowman says he will be back 100% and when he is, the attack from last week and the surgery will seem like paper cuts compared to what he does to Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre. Strowman goes on and says all three will get these hands when he's back. Fans chant "get these hands" now as Corbin goes to speak.

Corbin and Lashley mock Strowman for the surgery. Corbin says there's no way Strowman will be able to compete at TLC but that's too bad because their match is still on and when Strowman fails to show up, Corbin will win by forfeit and be the permanent GM. Corbin says the Superstars of RAW need to get on the right side of history because TLC will be his inauguration and he will remember who stood with him. The lights suddenly go out. Corbin yells for them to be turned back on or someone will be fired. The lights come back on as Elias plays his guitar. Fans pop.

Elias introduces himself and says he couldn't stand to hear Corbin's voice any longer. He takes shot at everyone in the ring. Elias goes on and starts singing a song about Rush and Lashley. Elias sings "Bobby Lashley sucks" and fans sing along with him. Elias heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and Elias faces off with Bobby Lashley. Lio Rush, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre are in Lashley's corner.

The bell rings and fans chant "Lashley sucks" to start. Lashley backs Elias into the corner but Elias comes out chopping. Lashley overpowers and takes Elias to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Lashley slams Elias for a 2 count. Lashley keeps Elias grounded now. Lashley with another takedown as Corbin claps. Lashley keeps Elias grounded again. The "Lashley sucks" chants start back up. Elias fights out and kicks Lashley. Elias tosses Lashley out of the ring. Elias runs the ropes and kicks Lashley back to the floor as he talked with Drew and Corbin. The referee counts.

Lashley comes back in and drops Elias over the top rope. Lashley drops Elias again and stomps on him. Lashley keeps Elias down with boots. Lashley with a clothesline for a 2 count. Lashley with another headlock. Elias fights up and out. Elias with more chops now. Elias tumbles out to the floor. Drew gets in his face but the referee yells at him and Drew backs off. Elias returns to the apron but Lashley rushes him, sending him into the ring post. Elias falls back to the floor. Lashley poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias nails a mule kick, then a clothesline. Elias unloads with more offense. Elias with a big knee to the face to take Lashley back down. Elias goes to the top and hits the flying elbow drop for a close 2 count as Rush pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee calls the match but Corbin takes the mic. Corbin says Elias cut him off earlier when he was talking but this is a No DQ match. Corbin demands the match be re-started as Lashley starts pounding on Elias.

Elias counters and backdrops Lashley. Elias ends up dropping the others on the outside. Elias brings his guitar in to hit Lashley but Corbin hits him from behind to make the save. Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre triple team Elias now. They destroy the guitar. Corbin unloads on Elias with steel chair shots. Drew sends Elias into the barrier and then into Lashley, who also sends Elias into the barrier. Corbin also throws Elias into the barrier again, then the apron. Drew drops Elias with a Claymore Kick on the floor. Fans boo louder as they keep Elias down. Drew launches Elias face-first onto the steel steps and he lands hard. They get in the face of Elias and mock him as the boos continue. Lashley runs a victory lap around the ring and hits a Spear on Elias. Lashley brings Elias back in the ring with a Gator Roll. Lashley stands over Elias and poses. Lashley drops a knee on Elias and poses on him for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

- After the match, Rush announces Lashley as the winner as his music hits. We go to replays. Lashley, McIntyre, Corbin and Rush pose in the ring together as Elias lays on the mat.

- Still to come, Corbin vs. Finn Balor. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defend against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode plus an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Up next, Dean Ambrose has provided a video from his personal physician. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Corbin is yelling at the staffer who turned off the lights for Elias. Corbin fires the guy. Alexa Bliss appears and says that was impressive, calling the fired staffer dead weight. Bliss says Corbin is doing an amazing job and if there's anything she can do, Corbin shouldn't hesitate to ask. He asks anything and she says yes, anything. Corbin gives Bliss props for being Team Captain at Survivor Series and asks her to oversee the entire women's division because he has so much on his plate. Corbin says Bliss looks good and he looks good, it's that simple. They shake hands and Corbin walks off.

- Cole leads us to a video package on the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose feud. We get a video of Ambrose with his personal physician. He's getting various shots so he won't catch the disease and the stench that the people carry around, including a rabies shot in his rear end. Ambrose says no shower will wash away Rollins' sins because he's a lost cause. Ambrose says he will put Rollins out of his misery at TLC.

- We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Back to commercial.

The Revival vs. The Lucha House Party

Back from the break and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Wilder and Dawson cut promos on how The Lucha House Party doesn't respect tradition, which is why they asked for this rematch. JoJo announces that this will be a Lucha House Rule match.

Gran Metalik and Dash go at it back & forth. Metalik gets the upperhand and in comes Lince Dorado for the double team. Kalisto also gets involved. Kalisto covers Dash for a close 2 count Dawson catches Kalisto with a backbreaker. Dawson drops legs and a headbutt on Kalisto for a 2 count. Dash comes back in and applies a Gory Special on Kalisto. Kalisto gets free. Dawson comes back in but Kalisto gets the best of them at the same time.

Metalik and Dorado get involved once again. Kalisto kicks Dawson and hits Salida del Sol. Taking advantage of the Lucha House Rule, Metalik follows up with a senton from the top. Lince comes flying off the top with a splash to Dawson for the pin to win.

Winners: The Lucha House Party

- After the match, Lucha House Party celebrates as their music hits. The Revival isn't happy.

- The announcers hype Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at TLC. We see how Nia got the "Facebreaker" nickname by injuring SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Up next, a championship history lesson from Jax.

- They air a WWE Shop segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks to plug the holiday sales. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers show us a new "coming soon" vignette for Lars Sullivan. Renee hopes he ends up on the red brand.

- We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka.

Jax takes the mic and fans start booing. She talks about how everyone is thankful for her being the Sole Survivor for Team RAW at Survivor Series. She's most thankful for breaking Becky Lynch's face and putting her on the shelf with a concussion. Jax says The Man was no match for The Facebreaker. Jax says RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wanted to face Becky so bad but she took that from her. Jax says Rousey better get used to her taking things from her because she's taking the title at TLC. Jax goes on about how Rousey came into WWE on top but her run has went downhill since their match at Money In the Bank at June. We see a replay from that match, which Jax lost.

Jax goes on mocking Rousey and we see highlights from her beatdown by Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Jax taunts and takes more shots at Rousey before going on about how successful she's been as of late. Jax says the top of the mountain belongs to her. The boos continue. Jax goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Rousey.

Rousey faces off with Jax. Rousey gives Jax some credit for the Battle Royal win at Evolution. She goes on about the punch to Becky Lynch that made Jax The Facebreaker. Rousey says that's where her luck runs out. Rousey says she's at the top of the mountain and she will rip Jax's arm off, then hit Charlotte Flair with it. Rousey wants to fight. She mentions a double date with Snuka tonight. Rousey wants to fight right now and fans want to see it. Jax says we're not going to do it like that. She could beat Rousey right now but she just finished washing Becky's crusted blood from her knuckles. She goes on with excuses and Rousey tells her to just fight. Jax says she's not making excuses, she's just stalling for time. She drops the mic and surrounds Rousey with Snuka. The music hits and out comes Natalya. Natalya gets jumped at ringside by The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. They come out of nowhere. Rousey goes to help Natalya as The Riott Squad retreats to the stage. Jax and Snuka look on from the ring as Rousey helps Natalya up. Rousey's music hits.

- Still to come, Balor vs. Corbin and the Open Challenge from Seth Rollins.

- We get a look back at how Drake Maverick wet himself, and how Bobby Roode & Chad Gable mocked him backstage last week. We also see how they picked up a non-title win over the champions last week. We cut to Drake and The Authors of Pain backstage. Drake says everyone had a laugh at his expense last week. He talks about how most people haven't been picked up by a giant like he was, by Big Show, but if you did you'd probably wet yourself too. Drake talks about the fear he felt and says he will make sure Roode and Gable feel the same fear tonight. Akam and Rezar throw a warning at the #1 contenders to end the segment.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Authors of Pain

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain - Akam and Rezar. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick leads them to the ring. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Gable says last week was last week and this opportunity is why he teamed with Roode in the first place. Roode says the time for jokes is over as they are taking the titles and making the entire division absolutely glorious. We go back to the arena and out comes Roode and Gable to the "Glorious" theme.

Akam starts off with Roode, who is distracted a bit by Maverick taking possession of his robe at ringside. Roode and Akam go back & forth. Gable comes in with a missile dropkick. Rezar tags in and clubs Roode. Rezar takes Gable to the top but Gable applies an armbar on the ropes. The referee counts to 5 and it's broken. Roode tags in for the double team. Rear blocks a double suplex and hits one of his own, slamming both opponents. Drake goes up the ramp with Roode's robe on, mocking the "Glorious!" pose. We go to commercial as Roode looks on.

Back from the break and Akam drops Gable with an elbow. Rezar brings Gable back in but he gets dropped with a DDT. Roode gets a tag and ends up unloading on both opponents. We see Drake with the robe again backstage. More back and forth between the two teams until Roode gets the upperhand again.

Drake appears on the big screen. He's backstage in a bathroom with Roode's robe. Drake says it would be a shame if something happened to the robe. Drake puts the robe in the toilet and relieves himself onto it. Roode and the others watch from the ring. Drake says that was glorious. Rezar hits Roode from behind, sending him into Gable. Gable gets knocked off the apron. Akam tags in for the big double team on Roode for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

- After the match, Akam and Rezar raise the titles in the air as their music hits.

- Sasha Banks and Bayley are backstage when Alexa Bliss interrupts. Bliss says they have had their differences in the past but it's thanks to them that Baron Corbin put her in charge of the women's division, because of their work at Survivor Series. Bliss wants to get to know them. Banks isn't interested. They have a few words but Bliss says she wants to put their egos aside. She's letting them go to the ring tonight and have an open forum with the fans. Banks and Bayley aren't interested in another "Life" segment from Bliss. Bliss says this will be a chance for the WWE Universe to get to know them.

Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes Ember Moon to a pop. Back to commercial.