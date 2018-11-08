WWE NXT Couple Gets Married (Photos), Possible Injury, WWE Releases Rare AWA Match, WWE Stock

- As seen above, this week's WWE Network Hidden Gem addition features WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter vs. The Terminator. This 1989 match is from the unreleased Team Challenge Series pilot.

- WWE stock was down 7.04% today, closing at $70.07 per share. Today's high was $75.08 and the low was $69.76.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong and NXT's Marina Shafir were married on Wednesday. WWE confirmed the wedding with a congratulatory post on their website and other social media posts have also confirmed the news. On a related note, Shafir's Instagram Story indicated she could be injured as she was in a wheelchair but she has appeared at recent NXT events without any chair or crutches. Below are posts on the wedding: