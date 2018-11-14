WWE NXT Live Coverage: Bianca Belair Vs. Mia Yim, Who Will Get The WarGames Match Advantage?

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

Yim looks to tie up and Belair just smacks her head away. Back and forth action early on, Yim nails multiple dropkicks on her opponent. Belair tosses Yim out to the floor to get a breather, double ax handle to the back, cover, two. Belair wrenches away at Yim's neck, Yim powers out and tries for a couple pins, no luck. Belair with a big shoulder block, pin, two.

Belair up on the turnbuckle and just locks in a choke hold, then puts her foot on Yim's throat for a lazy pin, Yim easily kicks out. Belair continues to work the back, sits on Yim's back and taunts some more, "I'm the best!" Belair yells as Yim trips her and goes for another pin. Belair with a dropkick, another pin (so many pins...) two-count. Belair charges the corner, Yim with a drop toe hold, sending her face into the turnbuckle. Yim with a kick, another dropkick, gutwrench suplex, cover, two.

Belair with a big spinebuster, cover, Yim kicks out. Yim sent into the corner, shoulder charge into the corner, couple slaps to Yim's face. Yim with a mix of punches, kicks, cover, and Belair kicks out. Rolling cannonball in the corner by Yim, Belair with a big forearm, lifts up Yim on her shoulders, plants her to the mat, pin, and that will do it.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with War Raiders, Pete Dunne, and Ricochet. She wonders which of the four will represent the team, Ricochet thinks it should be him, Dunne says he'll have the advantage if they go with him. Hanson ends up being the guy who will represent the team. Kyle O'Reilly will represent Undisputed Era. The winner will give their team the advantage in the upcoming WarGames matches.

- A look back at the story between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano. Black was attacked in the NXT parking lot months ago and it ended up being Gargano, the two will meet this Saturday at Takeover.

- Backstage, Matt Riddle went to speak with Cathy Kelley, but Kassius Ohno showed up to have a chat. Ohno said to Riddle he's learned he needs to take action towards new people coming into NXT and says Riddle's "hype" is trash. Riddle says next week he'll take Ohno's little test and he'll pass it.

Lacey Evans vs. Karissa Rivera

Evans with a knee to the midsection, drop toe hold, and she does a couple push-ups on her opponent. Rivera gets sent into the turnbuckle, Evans jams Rivera's head into the turnbuckle a couple times. Rivera gets in a few strikes that just end up angering Evans, she slams Rivera's face to the mat a couple times. Evans with the women's right, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Lacey Evans via Pinfall

- Post-match, Evans gets on the mic and says NXT is full of "classless nasties." Evans says they don't know how to carry themselves with sophistication, crowd jeering her pretty good. Evans says she will lead by example though as "The Lady of NXT." If they don't, she will teach them how with the women's right.

- Hype video for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, the two will meet at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. We see clips of Dream and Ciampa over the past couple weeks. Dream says Ciampa thinks he runs the place, but that's simply not the case.

- Vignette showing the build towards NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler taking on Kairi Sane in a two-out-of-three falls match at TakeOver. Sane lost the title to Baszler at WWE Evolution after Baszler received some help from Jessamyn Duke and Marina Sharif.

Hanson vs. Kyle O'Reilly