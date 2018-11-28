WWE NXT Live Coverage: Lars Sullivan Vs. Keith Lee, Mia Yim Takes On Vanessa Borne, EC3 In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Lars Sullivan vs. Keith Lee, Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne, EC3 in action against Marcel Barthel, and The Mighty vs. Lorcan & Burch.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Mighty

Thorne and Burch start off the match, shove by Thorne, and Burch instantly works the arm. Quick tags between Lorcan and Burch, they continue to focus on the shoulder until Thorne hits an uppercut. Miller tagged in, Lorcan with an uppercut, roll-up, two. Single leg crab by Lorcan, but Miller gets to the bottom rope. Miller out to the floor, Thorne with a distraction, Miller with an attack from behind, belly-to-back suplex and in comes Thorne. Burch with his hand out for a tag, Thorne kicks at his hand, crowd boos. Miller wrenches on Lorcan's neck, clubbing forearms to Lorcan's back. Thorne tagged back in, double side russian leg sweep, Thorn with a low clothesline, cover, two. Lorcan really needs to tag out as he chops away at Thorne's chest.

Lorcan finally gets away and tags in Burch who unleashes on both opponents. Lorcan with a missile dropkick from the second rope, kip-up, Lorcan tagged in, they look to finish the match, Miller sends Lorcan into Burch. Miller and Burch go crashing out to the floor. Lorcan with a back up, but Thorne follows up with a dropkick. Overhead half and half suplex, Lorcan with a slow rotation flip over the top rope to take out The Mighty. Throne brought back in the ring, Lorcan heads to the top rope, but Burch gets thrown into him. The Mighty lift Lorcan, throw him into Burch. They lift Lorcan again, Burch with a spear, Lorcan rolls up his opponent, 1-2-3.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via Pinfall

- Post-match, The Mighty destroy Lorcan and Burch. Lorcan gets launched into the ring post as the crowd chants "you still suck!" to The Mighty.