WWE NXT Live Coverage: Velveteen Dream Vs. Lars Sullivan, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai In Action

Tonight features: Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan, Johnny Gargano to answer why he attacked Aleister Black, Dakota Kai vs. Taynara Conti, and Heavy Machinery vs. The Forgotten Sons.

Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler with Jaxson Ryker)

Tucker and Cutler get things going first, Tucker with a quick takedown, the two end up in the ropes. Cutler looks to work the arm as he pulls Tucker towards his corner, quick tags as they each do one move on Tucker. Cutler and Blake try for a double clothesline, Tucker with a splash, taking both guys out. Otis tagged in, double powerslams. Otis with a big running splash in the corner on Cutler. Otis with a worm into an elbow drop.

Cutler recovers, hits a flatliner, tags in Blake and he goes to work on Otis, drops down on him, cover, two. Cutler continues to keep Otis grounded, pin, two-count. Cutler chokes the big man against the second rope, then yanks him down as Blake hits a leg drop. Back in the ring, Blake looks for a cross armbreaker, but Otis won't let it happen, switches to a triangle choke, Otis is fading. He finally wakes up and breaks out of it with a powerbomb. Otis ends up getting to Tucker, who goes to work on both opponent.

Blake gets clotheslined out of the ring as Tucker swings away on Cutler in the corner. Tucker heads up to the top rope and hits a rolling cannonball on his opponent. Blake tags back in, Tucker didn't see it. Backstabber/flying elbow combo, cover, two. Tucker is put on the top turnbuckle, superplex, splash by Blake, pin, Otis breaks it up. Otis and Blake end up on the floor, Tucker and Cutler trade pin attempts. Otis tagged back in, they look for the finish, but Blake pulls the rope down and Tucker goes flying out of the ring. Cutler heads up top and Tucker sends him off the top rope. Otis with a pop-up powerslam on Blake for the victory.

Winners: Heavy Machinery via Pinfall

- Last week, Candice LeRae confronted Nikki Cross for getting involved with Johnny Gargano and his attack on Aleister Black. Black would then show up and demand to know where Gargano was, but she said he wasn't in the building.

- Earlier today, the media speaks with LeRae and asks about Gargano's attack. She says she doesn't want to talk about this as she's keeping personal and business separate with him. She then says she's going to talk with Regal about a match against Nikki Cross.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (who's with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) about Kairi Sane getting her rematch against her. Baszler wonders how many times she has to beat Sane and when people are going to realize how insignificant Sane is. William Regal shows up and says Baszler will take on Sane at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in a two-out-of-three-falls match.

Dakota Kai vs. Taynara Conti

Back and forth action early on, Conti goes for a kick to the back, Kai catches it though. Kai with an armdrag, hits a dropkick, cover, one-count. Kai gets in some offense, but Conti with a big kick to Kai's face, more kicks, and lands a big one to Kai's wrist (smashing it into the bottom rope), cover, two. Conti with a judo toss, sends Kai into the corner, hits another toss, pump kick to the face, cover, two, tries again, two. Conti is getting annoyed now.

Conti works over Kai's arm, throws Kai into the corner, forearm to the chest, and yanks Kai's arm over the top rope. Scorpio kick by Kai as she holds her arm. Kai lands three kicks in a row, sending Conti into the corner. Big running kick to Conti's face and then another one. Kai with the float-over backstabber, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Dakota Kai via Pinfall

- Backstage, Kelley talks with Mia Yim about the Mae Young Classic and Yim getting a contract during her time there. Kim says it's a dream to be in NXT and training at the Performance Center. Suddenly, Bianca Belair walks in and purposely bumps into Yim. Belair wonders why Kelley is interviewing Yim and not her when she's been here for two years, busting her butt, staying undefeated, and still not getting her title shot. Yim doesn't get the anger towards her and says Belair may be undefeated, but she hasn't beat Yim yet. Belair just chuckles at that and heads off.

- Last week, Matt Riddle made his debut in NXT.

- Backstage, Keith Lee is with Matt Riddle, asking how it felt to win his first match. Kassius Ohno is sitting nearby and says "Oh! It's Regal's new shiny toys." Ohno says the fun thing about toys, is you can break them and heads off. Riddle and Lee don't seem to be too bothered by Ohno's disrespect and just go back to their conversation about being in NXT.

- Vignette for WarGames, which will feature Undisputed Era vs. Ricochet, War Raiders, and Pete Dunne. We see clips from last year's WarGames and Undisputed Era's history thus far in NXT. The long rivalry between both sides are shown.

- Johnny Gargano sent NXT a video explaining his actions against Aleister Black. Gargano is slowly walking outside as he says he's on a path, he once wanted to right a wrong by beating Tommaso Ciampa for the title, but Black got in the way. He says Black acts like he owns the place and hits Black Mass all over the place, but in this story Gargano is still the good guy. Gargano continues he does one little thing that some people may consider evil and everybody freaks out! Gargano says he's still the same guy and fights for what's right, but sometimes you gotta fight a little dirty. He continues that he understands that Black may want to kick his face off, but Gargano isn't scared of him. Gargano says he's living in a dark place now and he's kind of liking it, then sits by where he attacked Black and says he'll do the same thing at TakeOver.

- Next week: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

- Regal announces next week, two competitors involved in the WarGames match will face off, whoever wins will give their team an advantage at TakeOver: WarGames.

Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan