WWE NXT Live Event Results From Visalia (11/16): Takeover Preview, EC3 In Worst Match Of The Night

Thanks to Murphy Goins for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Visalia, California:

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Mighty

* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel in the worst match of the night

* Kairi Sane and Vanessa Borne went to a double count out

* Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

Intermission

* Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream in the best match of the night. Major, major reactions for Dream