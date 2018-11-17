WWE NXT Live Event Results From Visalia (11/16): Takeover Preview, EC3 In Worst Match Of The Night

Thanks to Murphy Goins for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Visalia, California:
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Mighty
* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel in the worst match of the night
* Kairi Sane and Vanessa Borne went to a double count out
* Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee
* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves
Intermission
* Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly
* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream in the best match of the night. Major, major reactions for Dream