WWE NXT Matches Announced, Lio Rush Set For 205 Live Match, Lars Sullivan Speaks, Ted DiBiase Jr.

- Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae vs. Nikki Cross and Hanson vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly with the winner earning the War Games advantage for their team. Above is this week's NXT Post-Show video with host Sarah Schreiber. This week's post-show features Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery and more.

- WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee turns 34 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Ted DiBiase, Jr. turns 36.

- Next Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander and tag team action with Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick, as seen below: