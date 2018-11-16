WWE NXT Stars Test The War Games Cage (Videos), The Miz On Being Right About Daniel Bryan, Triple H

- As seen above and below, the WWE Performance Center posted 360 videos of WWE NXT Superstars testing the War Games steel cage ahead of the "Takeover: War Games II" main event. Saturday's match will feature The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet. The Undisputed Era has the starting advantage in the match.

- Triple H and Cathy Kelley will go live on The Game's Facebook page after Saturday's Takeover event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Triple H took some time off to recover from his recent pectoral surgery but he will be back in backstage action for Takeover and Survivor Series this weekend.

- The Miz took to Instagram today to taunt fans with a "told ya so" post on new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, who turned heel after winning the title from AJ Styles on this week's SmackDown. Miz wrote the following:

I told you how Daniel Bryan really was but you chose to ignore me. I told who the real Daniel Bryan was but you chose to boo me. And now, after manipulating his way into title match after title match after title match, the true colors of Daniel Bryan are finally on display for the world to see. Was I right all along? YES!