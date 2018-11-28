WWE NXT Steel Cage Match To Air, Lars Sullivan Vs. Keith Lee Video, Tommaso Ciampa's NXT TV Return

- This week's WWE NXT main event saw Lars Sullivan defeat Keith Lee. This could be the last NXT TV match for The Freak as he's headed to the main roster for RAW or SmackDown soon. Above is video from tonight's match.

- A rare NXT Steel Cage match was taped at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University. Johnny Gargano faced Aleister Black in a rematch from the "Takeover: War Games II" event. The match should air on December 26 or January 2.

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will return to NXT TV on next Wednesday's episode. This will be his first appearance since retaining the title over The Velveteen Dream at War Games II.