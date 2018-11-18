WWE NXT Superstar Injured In War Games? (Photo), What Happened After Takeover Went Off The Air

It looks like Bobby Fish may have been injured during the main event of the WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" main event.

As seen below, Fish was helped out by WWE officials after the match. We hope to have updated on his status soon.

Fish just recently returned to the ring after being out for several months with a torn ACL & torn MCL in his left knee, the same knee that looked to be injured following Takeover.

On a related note, The Undisputed Era received a standing ovation from fans in the Staples Center after Takeover went off the air. The winners posed on the stage after they left the double-cage.

The Takeover main event saw The Undisputed Era lose the War Games main event to The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.