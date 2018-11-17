Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

By Marc Middleton | November 17, 2018

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match
The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

War Games
The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

