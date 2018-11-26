WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Quickly Sells Out, Edge & Christian Show Season 2 Trailer, Stock

- Above is the trailer for season 2 of The Edge and Christian Show. The second season will premiere tonight on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air.

- WWE stock was up 4.66% today, closing at $65.52 per share. Today's high was $66.04 and the low was $62.43.

- The WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event sold out in less than 3 hours today. The event will take place on Sunday, January 13 and will air live on the WWE Network. Triple H tweeted on today's success at the box office: