WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Quickly Sells Out, Edge & Christian Show Season 2 Trailer, Stock

- Above is the trailer for season 2 of The Edge and Christian Show. The second season will premiere tonight on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air.
- WWE stock was up 4.66% today, closing at $65.52 per share. Today's high was $66.04 and the low was $62.43.
- The WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event sold out in less than 3 hours today. The event will take place on Sunday, January 13 and will air live on the WWE Network. Triple H tweeted on today's success at the box office:
The @WWENXT fans in the UK are a force to be reckoned with. #NXTUKTakeOver is SOLD OUT — and it took less than 3 hours.— Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2018
You can still be part of this historic weekend. Get your tickets to #NXTUKBlackpool on Sunday, Jan. 13 … NOW. #WeAreNXTUK @NXTUK