WWE PC Tryouts To Take Place, Rare Dusty Rhodes Match Released (Video), The Edge & Christian Show

By Marc Middleton | November 26, 2018

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare match between Kevin Sullivan, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and Bam Bam Bigelow. The match took place at 3PW's "Babes, Belts & Blood" event at Viking Hall in Philadelphia, PA on August 24, 2002.

- The next WWE Performance Center tryouts are scheduled to take place during the week of December 15, according to PWInsider. As we've noted, the next class of Performance Center recruits is scheduled to report in January.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian tweeted the following to promote the return of their WWE Network show after tonight's RAW goes off the air:



