WWE RAW News For Tonight - Survivor Series Fallout, Braun Strowman - Baron Corbin, Ronda Rousey

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the fallout from last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but that will likely change during the day. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not being advertised for tonight's show but the usual red brand Superstars are all scheduled.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Raw wins the night at Survivor Series

* Braun Strowman gets his Universal Title Match … and Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins to face Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC

* Nia Jax steals Sasha Banks' spotlight en route to title opportunity

* Ronda Rousey viciously assaulted by Charlotte Flair

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.