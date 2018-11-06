WWE RAW Revisited: Who Ronda Rousey Should Face At WrestleMania, RAW Tag Division, Sanity MIA

On this week's edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, which airs live every Monday after RAW, former WWE / TNA star Matt Morgan, Wrestling Inc President Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein reviewed last night's RAW and discussed Authors of Pain winning the Raw tag titles and whether the guys want to see Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. Below are a few of the highlights from the podcast:

Authors of Pain Winning the Raw tag-titles:

Morgan: "I liked this. I did like them being the tag-team champions. Unfortunately, they don't have anyone to go against. That is the most meaningless the tag-team division has ever been in my opinion, and that is saying something. I like Drake Maverick with them as the tag champions; I liked everything about that. I just don't understand why Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre had to lose the tag titles in the first place to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, you know what I mean? I still don't agree with that. I didn't agree that they had to tell the story of [Dean Ambrose turning] for Drew & Dolph to lose the titles. The turn didn't have to happen in a tag team championship match."

Raj: "Yeah, I agree. It just weakens the titles. You got extra heat on Dean Ambrose for one week. It's not like he is going to be this same amount of over 3 weeks later or whatever it would have been. They just pissed on the tag titles for this, but AOP are credible, but to your point Matt, who do they go against? I guess they were kind of building Bobby Roode and Chad Gable but you know, come on?"

Glenn: "Time for the B-Team to make a comeback."

Raj: "The tag division on Raw is so bad. The Uso's aren't really doing much on SmackDown Live, I don't see why they aren't doing more switching with the brands when there are guys that they don't even use on certain shows. Why not move them over, especially when the division needs it?"

Morgan: "You know what? You just have them steamroll every tag-team, that's all. Until they figure it out because they shouldn't sell for nobody because nobody in that division is going to continue to be a tag-team other than the people who are already in that division that are already a tag-team that are on WWE Main Event."

Raj: "You can have SAnitY - they are doing absolutely nothing with SAnitY. Why not bring them to Raw and have them do something with Authors of Pain?"

Morgan: "Why aren't they doing anything with them?"

Raj: "I feel like [they stopped using them] ever since Killian Dane changed his ring gear to the '80's job-guy gear,' have you seen that?"

Morgan: "No!"

Raj: "It's basically like just a blue singlet."

Morgan: "Oh no."

Raj: "Yeah. He just looks like [an 80s] job guy. It's clear that he was the one that they saw the most potential in, even though I thought Eric Young was great, but you can tell that he was the one. They have done nothing with them [since]."

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35:

Raj: "This match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey should be at WrestleMania 35. I don't know what they have planned for her. I think that this match is bigger than Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair because Becky Lynch is such a great heel. She can really sell that match."

Morgan: "She is so hot right now. Becky is smoking hot right now with the fans."

Raj: "I don't know if her getting squashed by Ronda does her any favors. Hopefully, they have time to practice the match because Ronda has shown - when she is given some rehearsal time she can pull out a really good match. She got a really good match out of Nikki Bella."

Morgan: "Definitely. Yes she did. Way better than I expected it to be. With it being Survivor Series and it being brand vs. brand, they can easily get out of this with a DQ, without Becky having to get knocked out."

Raj: "Yeah, I agree, but I don't see them doing that though."

Morgan: "She is so hot right now. They put her over on Charlotte at the pay per views."

Glenn: "I'm just going to say this, and I am going to put it over five more times at the pay per view: Becky Lynch better go longer with Ronda Rousey than Nikki Bella did."

Morgan: "Absolutely. Her biggest challenge to date. As it should be. I know she is the Baddest Woman on the Planet, and she is in real life, but what I am saying is - she has shown signs of selling. She has shown signs of getting in trouble, they don't make her so dominant, so why does she have to dominate and beat her?"

Raj: "Yeah. Hopefully they don't."

Morgan: "They can get out of this easily and not lose anything with Becky and losing steam on her. This is a hell of a risk they are taking with Becky. They are basically saying that they don't think that Becky Lynch is going to be hot heading into WrestleMania 35. It's like, you guys didn't even expect her to be this hot right now so who are you kidding?"

Glenn: "I will tell you. I think Charlotte at WrestleMania - I'm telling you, if you say Ronda Rousey vs Ric Flair's daughter you are going to get for 'Mania a bigger [matchup.]"

Morgan: "You just are. I am glad that someone else said it. Yes. Becky is red hot right now, but I'm sorry, as I've already said that the dream match is still Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair."

Raj: "Media appearances and when she is coming on they're asking Charlotte something like, 'Being the daughter of Ric Flair, and you are facing someone like Ronda Rousey.' Those are all names that the general public knows. At least, enough of the public knows."

Morgan: "She is more athletic. She is bigger. To me she is the prototypical - if you can create the perfect female wrestler it would be Charlotte Flair for my money."

