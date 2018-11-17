Last weekend, WWE held tryouts in Germany as they continue to diversify their roster with talent from around the global. Senior Director of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, gave some of his thoughts to RauteMusik with WWE looking to expand their brands with "global localization" as they look to build more promotions around the world with local talent.

Ceman first discussed how WWE looks to push those who attend the WWE tryouts to see how they do both physically and mentally, and if they can still entertain with their presence. He then noted how the process will continue to go after the tryouts are done.

"We will choose our favorites, something like ten percent of them, between three and seven [people]," Ceman said. "They will have the opportunity to either join the WWE Performance Center, or to join our NXT UK brand, or a long-term watch list for NXT Europe or other evolving brands. And finally, there could be opportunities for tournaments in the future like Mae Young Classic 3, if there's another cruiserweight [tournament]. We're always creating new products and what we need to fill those new products are elite sports entertainers."

As a follow-up, Ceman was asked what would be more likely in the future, something more specific like an NXT Germany, or broad, like NXT Europe. Over the last couple months, WWE has begun airing NXT UK on the WWE Network, focusing in on a new brand surrounded by UK talent. In regards to the question, unfortunately Ceman couldn't give many details on where WWE is headed next.

"I'm not going to answer that because, frankly, I think it's premature," Ceman responded. "I think the idea is we're globalizing, NXT UK is the first effort at global localization, and we're going to continue. Could it be there's another country first in that global localization, is it India? Is it Saudi Arabia? Is it Germany? Who knows, we'll see, that will be a decision made way above my head."

Finally, Ceman confirmed the number of talent currently at the WWE Performance Center (90 people) and that number is expected to rise over the next few months.

"In Orlando at the WWE Performance Center we have 90 talent today," Ceman said. "That will soon rise to something upwards of 100 in the next couple months. Those talent represent 15 or 20 different countries, there's something like 43 percent international diversity."

You can check out Ceman's full comments in the video above.

