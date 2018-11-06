WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live on tape from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring as Greg Hamilton introduces SmackDown General Manager Paige. Out she comes to a pop. Paige gives England a shout-out and introduces SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as the fans start booing him for his controversial World Cup tournament win. The trophy is at ringside. Tom sends us to a video package with World Cup highlights.

Paige says we need a trophy photo-op since Shane is the best in the world. Fans boo Shane again. Fans start chanting for CM Punk as a photographer takes shots of Shane posing in the ring with the World Cup trophy. Shane takes the mic and asks what's up but he gets booed again. Shane thanks Paige for the flattering introduction but he wants to set the record straight - with all the talent we have in WWE, he's not the best in the world. Shane says the trophy doesn't belong to him, it belongs to everyone here on SmackDown. Shane says he was acting on instincts when The Miz got hurt and he took over to face Dolph Ziggler in the finals. He was just thinking of SmackDown and speaking of brand superiority, we're close to Survivor Series. Shane and Paige go over the matches - WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. new RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, plus the men's and the women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Matches. Shane introduces someone who bleeds blue, who is going to lead them to victory at Survivor Series, our Team Captain. The music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan as the "yes!" chant starts up.

Fans chant Bryan's name as he takes the mic. He thanks them and thanks Shane for humbly admitting he's not the best in the world. Bryan says Shane deserves another round of applause for that. Bryan says he's honored that Paige and Shane picked him to be the men's Team Captain. Bryan promises them and the WWE Universe that... the music interrupts as The Miz makes his way out, limping in a suit.

Miz asks "really?" of Shane and Bryan. Miz disagrees with Bryan as he thinks Shane is the best in the world. He mocks Shane and talks about how Shane fought through the tournament to win it all for SmackDown. Miz enters the ring and says technically 2/3 of the trophy is his. He jokes that he and Shane are unstoppable together. Shane says Miz would've been fired if it weren't for him. Miz goes on about the injury and the decision at Crown Jewel. He says his ankle is fine and if anyone deserves to be Team Captain at Survivor Series, it's him. A "yes!" chant starts up as some fans agree. Shane says based on Miz's performance in the World Cup, he's right. Shane says Miz will be the Team Captain. Miz leads a "yes!" chant now and taunts Bryan. Shane says he and Paige just discussed that Bryan will also be a Team Captain. Miz and Bryan will be co-Team Captains for the blue brand men's team. Miz doesn't like this. Bryan's music hits as he leads a "yes!" chant with the fans. Bryan shakes the hands of Paige and Shane.

- Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. Also, The New Day vs. The Usos with Survivor Series implications on the line. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Miz is arguing with Daniel Bryan. Shane McMahon interrupts and says he needs a team to bring this all home. He needs everyone to be comfortable but Miz and Bryan make everyone uncomfortable. He says they also bring out the best in each other and that's what he needs. Miz and Bryan both say Shane can count on them. He says they have to pick the other three members before the night is over. Miz has his first pick tonight - Shane. Shane tells him not to suck up right now, he doesn't have time for it. Bryan interrupts and can't believe he's saying this but he agrees with Miz and it makes sense. Bryan says Shane proved how much he cares about SmackDown at Crown Jewel. Shane accepts the spot on the team and walks off. Miz says he will allow Bryan to have the next pick. Bryan thanks him and walks off after commenting on how weird Miz is.

The New Day vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and the winners of this match will be the Team Captains for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match with tag teams at Survivor Series. Out first comes The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The New Day waits in the ring with Francesca and a platter of pancakes.

Jey starts off with Kofi and drops him first. They run the ropes and Jey catches Kofi in mid-air. Kofi counters that and dropkicks him in the face. Jimmy runs in but gets tossed over the top rope to the floor as Big E becomes the legal man. Kofi and Woods do some comedy with Francesca and the ropes, allowing Big E to level Uso while he's distracted at ringside. The New Day celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has control of Kofi. Kofi nails a double stomp out of nowhere. Big E tags in as does Jimmy. Big E unloads with belly-to-belly suplexes for a pop. Big E runs the ropes for the splash but Jimmy jumps up with a big uppercut to the jaw. Jimmy charges but Big E drives him into the mat for a close 2 count. Big E rallies the crowd now and waits for Uso to recover.

Big E scoops Jimmy for the Big Ending but Jey tags in and they nail a double kick to the face. Jey goes to the top but lands on Big E's knees. Big E with the Big Ending to Jey for a close 2 count as Jimmy breaks the pin. Big E runs the ropes and Kofi tags in but Big E gets dumped through the ropes to the floor as Jey moves. Big E grabs Jimmy on the floor and rams him from a distance into the barrier. Big E scoops him again but Jimmy slides out and sends Big E into the timekeeper's area. Kofi goes to the top and leaps out, taking down both of The Usos on the floor from up high.

Kofi brings Jey back into the ring for a close 2 count. Kofi blocks a shot and goes for the SOS but Jey kicks out again. Big E and Jimmy are still down outside of the ring. Jey rocks Kofi into the corner. Kofi fights back and goes to the top, nailing a big crossbody for another close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos end up double teaming Kofi. Big E charges in and spears Jey from the apron into the announce table. Jimmy turns around to a Trouble In Paradise from Kofi while on the apron. Kofi brings Jimmy back through the ropes and covers for a close 2 count. Kofi sends Jimmy into the corner and rocks him. Kofi takes Jimmy to the top and climbs up for a superplex.

Jimmy resists the superplex and fights back. Jimmy headbutts Kofi down to the mat. Kofi runs back up and goes for the hurricanrana but Jimmy overpowers and turns that into a powerbomb from the second rope. Fans cheer Uso. Jimmy climbs back to the top and nails the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winners and Team Captains for SmackDown: The Usos

- After the match, we see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar backstage watching as The Usos celebrate while their music plays. We go to replays. The New Day looks on as The Usos stare them down in the ring. Jimmy takes the mic and says these two teams have been to hell & back several times. The Usos say there is no SmackDown tag team division without them and The New Day. The Usos select The New Day to be the first members for their Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The two teams embrace as the music starts back up.

- The Miz is backstage on the phone talking about doing media next week for the release of The Marine 6. It sounds like his agent informs him that the talk shows want another star of the movie, Becky Lynch. Daniel Bryan walks up and says he's picked Rey Mysterio to be on Team SmackDown. Miz says Rey is a future WWE Hall of Famer but he's done nothing since coming back. Bryan says Rey beat Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz. Miz says it was a fluke, just like Bryan's win at Super Show-Down. Miz says if Rey impresses him tonight in his match with Andrade "Cien" Almas, then he can have the spot. Bryan agrees and has an idea for the final member of the team - instead of he and Miz fighting backstage, they will select two Superstars to battle it out in the ring. Miz agrees and walks off to make his pick.

- We see Becky Lynch backstage with the title. Back to commercial.