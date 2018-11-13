WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

- Tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- The announcers go right to a video package with highlights from last night's invasion on RAW, which saw SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch lead the blue brand women's division in a beatdown on the red brand women's division.