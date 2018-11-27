WWE Stable Splits Up, New Feud For Rusev Revealed (Video), The Usos To Get A Title Shot?, 205 Live

- It looks like the ShowBar team is already finished. WWE aired a pre-recorded video on tonight's SmackDown that saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar blaming Big Show for last week's Thanksgiving Feast Fight loss to The New Day. Show shoved Cesaro back into Sheamus and walked away as Sheamus yelled that they are better off without him. Show had been with The Bar since helping them win the titles from The New Day at SmackDown 1000 in mid-October.

The Bar then lost a non-title match to The Usos, moving the brothers one step closer to a title shot. Above is video from the match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Minneapolis to air on tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Noam Dar vs. Mike Kanellis

* Hideo Itami vs. a local enhancement talent

* Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese & WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy

205 Live spoilers for this week

- It looks like Rusev will be feuding with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura now. Tonight's SmackDown saw Nakamura attack Rusev before their non-title match, as seen in the video below. Saturday's WWE Starrcade live event saw Rusev make the save for Rey Mysterio during a beatdown from Nakamura and The Miz. Rey and Rusev then defeated Miz and Nakamura in tag team action.