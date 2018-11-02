Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star Helps Fan Propose To His Girlfriend, Crown Jewel Stat On Veterans In Action, The New Day

By Marc Middleton | November 02, 2018

- As seen above, The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are featured in a promo for NBCUniversal's "Erase The Hate" campaign.

- The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that today's Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia will be the first WWE event since WrestleMania 22 in 2006 to feature in-ring competition from Kane, The Undertaker, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

- Finn Balor helped a WWE fan propose to his girlfriend on Twitter, as seen below. Balor confirmed on Twitter that he is back home in Ireland this weekend, preparing for the European tour that's about to kick off.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage In Progress

NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage Early Saturday at 4am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top