WWE Starrcade Results: AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

WWE Starrcade took place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH where Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose during the main event.
Here are full results:
* Elias performed a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.
* The Miz interviewed Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James
* The B-Team defeated The Revival
* Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor
* Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (WWE United States Title Match)
* Rusev and Rey Mysterio (with Lana) defeated The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka
The Empress has arrived ???? @WWEAsuka #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/j4hrJiNlme— WWE Data Lady (@LoveIt) November 25, 2018
* Bray Wyatt defeated Baron Corbin twice (Corbin issued an open challenge. After the first matched, Corbin demanded the match to restart as a
No DQ match, Wyatt won again)
Raw GM @BaronCorbinWWE looks like he just saw a ghost, and that ghost is @WWEBrayWyatt ?? #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/SfiEcKxgZL— WWE Data Lady (@LoveIt) November 25, 2018
* The Bar (c) defeated The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)
They 'on't set the bar, they ARE The Bar ???? @WWESheamus @WWECesaro #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/VRsb14hZNQ— WWE Data Lady (@LoveIt) November 25, 2018
* AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)
It's still his house ?? @AJStylesOrg #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/w4scWP3IFz— WWE Data Lady (@LoveIt) November 25, 2018
* Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose (Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title)
Oh my god!!! SUPERPLEX FROM THE CAGE!!! #wwe #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/2uwiYRMbww— Josh Pence (@JoshPence_Hunts) November 25, 2018
Tomorrow fans can watch a one-hour special of WWE Starrcade on WWE Network starting at 8pm ET.