WWE Starrcade Results: AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

By Kellie Haulotte | November 24, 2018
WWE Starrcade Results: AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match) Photo Credit: Twitter

WWE Starrcade took place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH where Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose during the main event.

Here are full results:

* Elias performed a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

* The Miz interviewed Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

* The B-Team defeated The Revival

* Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor

* Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (WWE United States Title Match)

* Rusev and Rey Mysterio (with Lana) defeated The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka


* Bray Wyatt defeated Baron Corbin twice (Corbin issued an open challenge. After the first matched, Corbin demanded the match to restart as a
No DQ match, Wyatt won again)


* The Bar (c) defeated The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)


* AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)


* Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose (Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title)


Tomorrow fans can watch a one-hour special of WWE Starrcade on WWE Network starting at 8pm ET.

