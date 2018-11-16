WWE Starrcade To Air As One Hour Special On WWE Network

WWE will be airing a Starrcade special next Sunday, November 25th at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour special will feature matches from the WWE Starrcade live event the night before from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Starrcade was WCW's signature event from 1983 through 2000, before the company was purchased by WWE in 2001. WWE revived the event in 2017 as a non-televised live event in Greensboro, North Carolina, which was the location of the very first Starrcade on November 24, 1983.

Below is the current Starrcade card. It is currently not known which matches will air on the special.

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more

