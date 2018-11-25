Wrestling Inc.

WWE Stars' First NXT Looks (Video), Renee Young Shows Christmas Cactus, WWE Shop Weekend Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | November 25, 2018

- Above, WWE looked back at WWE Stars' first looks while they were in NXT. The group included: Seth Rollins, Rusev, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.

WWE Shop is continuing its Black Friday deals through the weekend with up to 75% off on items, plus an additional 25% off orders over $25 and free US standard shipping on orders over $40.

- WWE Raw Commentator Renee Young showed off her "Christmas cactus" all lit up. An appropriate choice as she and her husband, Dean Ambrose, reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.

