WWE Stars' First NXT Looks (Video), Renee Young Shows Christmas Cactus, WWE Shop Weekend Sale

- Above, WWE looked back at WWE Stars' first looks while they were in NXT. The group included: Seth Rollins, Rusev, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.

- WWE Shop is continuing its Black Friday deals through the weekend with up to 75% off on items, plus an additional 25% off orders over $25 (use code: FRIDAY) and free US standard shipping on orders over $40. Simply click here to receive the discounts, the sale runs until tonight at 11:59 pm ET.

See Also Backstage News On Why WWE Dropped Big Ronda Rousey Angle

- WWE Raw Commentator Renee Young showed off her "Christmas cactus" all lit up. An appropriate choice as she and her husband, Dean Ambrose, reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.