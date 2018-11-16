Wrestling Inc.

WWE Superstar Clarifies Tweet After Fans Accuse Him Of Sharing Anti-Transgender Post

By Marc Middleton | November 16, 2018

Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today and clarified a tweet he made after fans said they were offended at what they said was an anti-transgender joke.

The WWE Superstar tweeted a photo of a pick-up truck that had an "I IDENTIFY AS A PRIUS" graphic on the back. The heat started picking up for Benjamin after one fan said the graphic mocks transgender people. Some fans agreed with that opinion but Benjamin also had a lot of people defending him on the thread. Former WWE Superstar MVP also chimed in on the thread.

You can see the main tweets below along with some of the fan comments:












