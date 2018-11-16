WWE Superstar Clarifies Tweet After Fans Accuse Him Of Sharing Anti-Transgender Post

Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today and clarified a tweet he made after fans said they were offended at what they said was an anti-transgender joke.

The WWE Superstar tweeted a photo of a pick-up truck that had an "I IDENTIFY AS A PRIUS" graphic on the back. The heat started picking up for Benjamin after one fan said the graphic mocks transgender people. Some fans agreed with that opinion but Benjamin also had a lot of people defending him on the thread. Former WWE Superstar MVP also chimed in on the thread.

You can see the main tweets below along with some of the fan comments:

This has me LMFAO???? pic.twitter.com/bsW1k4hFfJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 16, 2018

Exceeeeeeeeept...it's mocking transgender people.



Imagine if someone said the picture of the voter with the "Mississippi Justice" shirt had them laughing.



You'd probably have some pretty bad thoughts about that person.



Don't be that person. — Randy Wanat (@theappliancenrd) November 16, 2018

Yeah. About being transgender.



And, it's a joke about being bigoted against trans people.



Har har. — Randy Wanat (@theappliancenrd) November 16, 2018

And, the only reason it's phrased that way is because transgender people say they were assigned gender A but identify as gender B.



It's a joke...about transgender people, and about being bigoted against transgender people. — Randy Wanat (@theappliancenrd) November 16, 2018

Yeah. Don't take the mockery of discriminated minorities so seriously. Let's just allow all the bigotry and not say anything against it. Thanks for your contribution to society. — Randy Wanat (@theappliancenrd) November 16, 2018

I think 't's gross. — All Fowls Hex (@JonHexLives) November 16, 2018

The real comedy is the people in the replies always getting offended over the dumbest s--t. — jOHN and 168 others (@MARKOUTTV) November 16, 2018

Or no. — MMK (@MMKWTTV) November 16, 2018

I'm sure if they were offended they would say. — Chris Winter (@Winter8905) November 17, 2018