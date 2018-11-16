WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds: RAW Favored To Dominate, Brock Lesnar Vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Survivor Series betting odds have been released, which features eight matches pitting RAW against SmackDown. Out of those eight matches, Raw is favored in five of them, leaving Smackdown projected to win three. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Recent trends continue with Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey being the most favored wrestler on the card, and thus far she has been unstoppable so these odds are not a surprise. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has impressive odds to defeat newly crowned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a match that had been planned years ago, but scrapped due to injuries suffered by Bryan.

Four hard-hitting bruisers meet in tag team competition when Raw Tag Champs, The Authors of Pain take on Smackdown Tag Champs Sheamus & Cesaro. The younger AoP are favored to capture the victory for the Raw Brand. Elsewhere on the card, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is the favorite against Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

For those unfamiliar with reading the betting odds, a minus sign represents the favorite, while the plus sign indicates the underdog. The size of the corresponding number tells us how favored or unfavorable the wrestler(s) happen to be at a given time, although odds do fluctuate and even reverse altogether. All matches listed below are under "end of broadcast" grading, meaning the final result in the event of a match being restarted or having the decision reversed.

Raw Women's Champion vs Smackdown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey -505 vs Charlotte Flair +335

WWE Universal Champion vs WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar -300 vs Daniel Bryan +220

Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion

Shinsuke Nakamura -170 vs Seth Rollins +130

Raw Tag Team Champions vs Smackdown Tag Team Champions

Authors of Pain -280 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +200

WWE Crusierweight Championship

Buddy Murphy(c) -210 vs Mustafa Ali +160

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Men's) – 5 on 5 Traditional Survivor Series Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley -170

vs The Miz, Shane McMahon, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy +130

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Women's) – 5 on 5 Traditional Survivor Series Match

Carmella, Naomi, Asuka Sonya Deville & TBA -195

vs Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka & Ruby Riott +155

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Tag Team) - 10 on 10 Traditional Survivor Series Match

The Usos, The New Day, The Good Brothers, SanitY and The Colons -420

vs Booby Roode & Chad Gable, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, B-Team & The Revival +300

