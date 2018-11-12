WWE Survivor Series Pre-show Match Announced, RAW Tag Teams Revealed For 10-Team Match

WWE has announced that the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will feature the 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match. The Kickoff begins at 5pm ET.

Tonight's RAW saw Chad Gable and Bobby Roode win a Battle Royal to be the Team Captains for the RAW brand. The four teams joining them are The Ascension, The Revival, Lucha House Party and The B Team. SmackDown will feature The Usos as Team Captains. They will be joined by The New Day and three other teams to be revealed on tomorrow's SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women's Traditional Elimination Match

TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy