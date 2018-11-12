WWE Survivor Series & Takeover Times, Rare Matt Riddle Indie Video, Ember Moon Sends Pre-RAW Warning

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare video of Matt Riddle working an indie event. Riddle faced Impact's Caleb Konley at Tier 1 Wrestling's "A New Hope" event on May 20, 2016 in New York City. Riddle would sign with WWE NXT just over a year after this match took place.

- The WWE Network schedule has confirmed that Saturday's NXT "Takeover: War Games II" pre-show will begin at 6pm ET. The main show will start at 7pm and is scheduled to end at 9:30pm ET as the one-hour WWE Chronicle special on Dean Ambrose is set to premiere then.

The WWE Network has also confirmed that Sunday's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET. The main show is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run until 11pm ET.

- Ember Moon is looking for revenge on Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka after they teamed up to double team her on last week's RAW. Moon tweeted the following going into tonight's RAW: