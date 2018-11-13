WWE Survivor Series Top Match Changed, Tag Teams Revealed For 5-on-5 Elimination Match, Updated Card

The card for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view has changed again as Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Title in the main event of this week's SmackDown. Bryan will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the non-title match at Survivor Series.

We also now know the participants for Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match, which will air on the Kickoff pre-show. The Usos will lead The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

There's still no word yet on who will get the final spot and be the Team Captain for the women's Team SmackDown but we will keep you updated. It was believed that Charlotte Flair would get the spot but she will face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey due to the injuries to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The WWE website still has the final spot blank.

Below is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women's Traditional Elimination Match

Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)