WWE Survivor Series Updated Card, New Matches Announced

WWE has confirmed that there will be two 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Matches at this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view - one for the men and one for the women.

It was confirmed on this week's RAW that Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin will be the Team Captain for the red brand men's team while Alexa Bliss will lead the red brand women's team. Bliss and Corbin will not be wrestling in the matches. Team RAW for the men will feature Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre with the final two spots being revealed on next Monday's go-home RAW. Bliss will announce all five members of the women's team next Monday as well.

We should have a good idea of the SmackDown participants after tomorrow's show but it's believed that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will be the Team Captain for the men. It was reported earlier that Angle and Bobby Lashley would get the final two spots while Team SmackDown would feature Shane leading the team of The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan, but these plans have not been confirmed.

Below is the updated announced card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. TBA