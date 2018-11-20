WWE Title Match Announced For TLC, Updated Card

WWE has announced that AJ Styles will get his rematch from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.
TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey
TLC Match
Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.
Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals
TBA vs. TBA