WWE To Air New Special On AJ Styles, New "Ronda Rousey On The Road" Video, Cathy Kelley Makes List

- Above is the latest "Ronda on the Road to..." video from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring footage from the recent WWE European tour and RAW in Manchester, England.
- The next episode of WWE 365 is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air on Sunday. The one-hour special will focus on WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is the synopsis:
"Relive AJ Styles' historic year as WWE Champion both in and out of the ring, and witness The Phenomenal One as you've never seen him before!"
- WWE Superstars came up short at E!'s People Choice Awards last night but WWE still had a presence as The Bella Twins, Nia Jax and Cathy Kelley were featured on the red carpet. As seen below, Cathy made E!'s "Best Dressed" list:
I made E!s best dressed list HI MOM https://t.co/7wuRPAogzy— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 12, 2018