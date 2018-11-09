WWE Wins Cynopsis Model D Awards, Drake Maverick Hypes AOP's Title Journey (Video), WWE Tryouts Clip

- Above is another look at the WWE tryouts that just wrapped in Cologne, Germany.

- WWE's Mixed Match Challenge and Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel won two awards at the 2018 Cynopsis Model D Awards. WWE announced the following on the honors:

WWE and UpUpDownDown win two prestigious Cynopsis Model D Awards WWE was named the winner of two awards at the sixth annual Cynopsis Model D Awards. WWE Mixed Match Challenge was recognized in the Best Sports-Related Live Series or Event category and Austin Creed was named Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel for UpUpDownDown. WWE Mixed Match Challenge won the award for Best Sports-Related Live Series or Event, beating out NBA TV's "Live at the Finals" and Turner Sports' "Boston Major Grand Finals." Additionally, Austin Creed was named Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel for UpUpDownDown, besting NBA TV's Casey Stern, The Players' Tribune's Gerard Piqué, and in a bout of friendly competition, WWE Now's Cathy Kelley. The Cynopsis Model D Awards recognizes the best in Online Video Content and Advertising. For more information and winners, click here.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted this video looking at how he led The Authors of Pain to the RAW Tag Team Titles: