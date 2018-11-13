Wrestling Inc.

WWE Working On New House Hardy Special?, Vickie Guerrero On Eddie Guerrero's Passing, The New Day

By Marc Middleton | November 13, 2018

- Above is video of The New Day hanging out with BMX gold medalist Ryan Williams from Nitro Circus at the weekend WWE live event in London, England. Williams ended up going to the ring with The New Day for their loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar.

- Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that she was working on preparing The Hardy Compound for the next episode of the House Hardy series on the WWE Network. As noted, the recent House Hardy Halloween special was to be the pilot episode for a possible series on the Network. It looks like they are moving forward with those plans.

- Today marks 13 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and mentioned the passing when responding to a tweet from Shaul Guerrero on her Lucha Underground debut. You can see the Vickie's tweet below, thanking Shaul's uncle Chavo Guerrero, who works for LUG:



