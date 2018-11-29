XFL Set To Announce Cities And Venues Next Week

Vince McMahon's XFL is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday, December 5 at noon EST.

The football league will be revealing the eight cities and the venues that they plan on running for the inaugural season. Below is a new promo for the announcement.

It was reported earlier this week that St. Louis, Missouri will be one of the cities to get a team. The report states that the St. Louis XFL team will play 10 games, with 5 of them taking place at the Dome at America's Center.

There's no word yet on the other 7 host cities but it's believed that Orlando, Florida will be one of them. The league will reportedly own all teams.

See Also Vince McMahon Expected To Spend $500 Million On XFL Revival

The XFL is scheduled to return in 2020 with WWE being a minority owner. Vince sold $100 million worth of WWE stock to launch Alpha Entertainment last year as the parent company of the league and reportedly told people that he expects to spend an estimated $500 million in the first three years of operations.