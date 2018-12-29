AJ Styles Comments About Punching Vince McMahon On WWE SmackDown

This week's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown closed with a very interesting exchange between Vince McMahon and AJ Styles where McMahon fired up Styles and slapped him in the face. An angered Styles would return the favor with a shot to McMahon's face, dropping him to the floor. You can see the entire segment in the video above.

Here is Vince's speech to Styles, right before he slapped the former WWE Champion in the face.

"If this is the house that AJ Styles built, why aren't you competing in your house tonight?" McMahon questioned. "Why is Daniel Bryan competing in your house tonight? Why is he raising holy hell and you're back here walking up and down the hallway. I don't quite get that. See, he's the new Daniel Bryan. I want to know who the real AJ Styles is. Because, like it or not, we're a lot alike. You got a black hole in your heart and I know it. But there's an animal in there, an animal is begging to get out. That animal is eating you alive. You want it to come out, I want to see it. I want to see that animal. Oh yea, I want to see it, AJ. I want to see it, and I'm going to see it."

Earlier today, Styles made his first comments about hitting Vince by saying, "...and I'd do it again #SDLive." Tough to say at this point if this is leading to a heel turn, or just a fresh start for a darker Styles.

This week, Styles has missed a couple WWE live events due to the flu, John Cena has been his replacement. No word yet on when he'll be able to get back to in-ring action.