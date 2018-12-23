All Elite Wrestling Applies For Trademark, Bullet Club History, ROH Best Of 2018 Voting Is Open

- Above, is part three of the Bullet Club's history, featuring the group kicking out AJ Styles, Kenny Omega becoming the new leader, and Cody Rhode's entrance to the group, which caused some problems of their own. If you missed them, below is part one and two.

- Earlier this month, All Elite Wrestling applied for the trademark, "Fight for the Fallen," according to PWInsider. The trademark would apply to wrestling, music, iPPV, and various merchandising purposes. This is just one of many trademarks the group filed for, going back to last month. With contracts finishing up for Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Adam Page, and the countdown nearing its end on Being the Elite, an announcement of their plans is expected in early January.

- Ring of Honor has opened voting for its Best of 2018 awards. The categories include: ROH Star of the Year (Jay Lethal, Matt Taven, Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, and Cody), WOH Star of the Year (Sumie Sakai, Kelly Klein, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Jenny Rose), Tag Team of the Year (Young Bucks, The Briscoes, Best Friends, The Kingdom, and SCU), Breakout Star (Eli Isom, Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Jeff Cobb, and Scorpio Sky), and Moment of 2018 (Jay Lethal wins ROH title, Jeff Cobb wings ROH TV title in debut, Sumie Sakai wins WOH title, ROH fans break attendance record at Supercard of Honor, and Sea of Honor tournament on Jericho's Cruise).