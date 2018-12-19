Anderson Silva Wants Fight With Conor McGregor, Former UFC Champ Coming Out Of Retirement, Jon Jones

- Next week, Jon Jones returns after a year-plus suspension to take on Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232. But this won't be the first time the two 205-pounders have squared off.

Back in 2013 at UFC 165, Jones earned one of his toughest title defenses to date when he withstood the challenge of Gustafsson, earning a decision victory. Two of the scorecards had it 48-47 in favor of "Bones," with the other ruling it a 49-46 victory.

Much has changed since that time, but five years later, these two remain at the top of their respective games and will square off to conclude the year next Saturday night.

- Anderson Silva knows his days as an active MMA fighter are numbered. But the former UFC middleweight champion still has high hopes for his final few fights. Silva returns at UFC 234 in February to meet Israel Adesanya, but "The Spider" is already targeting his next bout.

"I have three more and then it's done," Silva said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "It's over."

So, who does Silva want to test his skills against? He remains on board with a fight against former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, along with another ex-two division UFC titleholder in Conor McGregor.

"I believe that the good challenge in the superfight," Silva said. "I talk to (UFC president) Dana (White) about Georges St-Pierre, about McGregor. Especially because McGregor is a challenge. I just talk to Dana a lot about the fight that's very interesting, fight to this guy because he's an amazing fighter."

Silva also believes a potential fight with McGregor could happen despite the obvious weight difference in the two. Silva has competed as high as light heavyweight, while McGregor has floated around between featherweight and lightweight.

"I believe 180 is good for me and McGregor," he said. "I just wait because I don't control this."

- Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort plans to end his brief retirement from the sport and compete in 2019. However, "The Phenom" has no idea where that might be at the moment, as he shared with ESPN.

"I'm going to keep going, not stopping," he said. "I'm a free agent. We are in conversations. In 2019, I will come back."

Belfort first announced plans to retire in 2017, but returned to compete against Lyoto Machida this past May. He suffered a second round knockout, dropping his overall record to 26-14 with a no-contest.