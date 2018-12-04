Another Babyface Turn For WWE Veteran? (Videos), WWE Superstar Turns 38, Rhyno Post-RAW Footage

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin force partners Heath Slater and Rhyno face each other with the loser getting fired. Rhyno lost that match and Slater was later demoted to the job of a referee on the red brand.

Rhyno announced his retirement to the live crowd during the commercial break but WWE has not acknowledged the retirement. Their storyline article on the WWE website notes that Rhyno was fired from RAW but they said to stay tuned to see what's next with The Man Beast. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes catching up with the ECW Original backstage. Dasha tried to get comments from Rhyno but he just kept walking.

- Viktor of The Ascension turns 38 years old today while former WWE Superstar Sylvester Terkay turns 48 and former TNA Knockout & WWE Diva Brooke Adams turns 34.

- It looks like Dolph Ziggler is in the middle of another babyface turn. Ziggler officially began his feud with former partner Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW, defeating him with an assist from Finn Balor, who will face McIntyre at WWE TLC on December 16. McIntyre later vowed to get revenge on Ziggler and Balor. Below are videos from tonight's segments with McIntyre, Ziggler and Balor, which had a Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night theme that was announced by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin: