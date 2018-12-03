"Aquaman" Star On Roman Reigns Comparisons, Seth Rollins Movie, Nikki Cross - WWE Main Roster Note

- WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed Aquaman star Jason Momoa this past weekend. During the interview, Van Vliet mentioned that people think that he resembles Roman Reigns and asked Momoa if he's ever been told that.

"I've had it a couple of times, I haven't had the honor of meeting him yet," Momoa replied.

- The animated film Trouble, which features Seth Rollins voicing a bulldog named Norm, is set to be released on January 11, 2019. During a recent interview with Sporting News, Rollins discussed the role.

"I recently voiced a character for an animated film coming up," Rollins said. "I got to be a bulldog, which is sweet because I never imagined myself as a bulldog."

- Nikki Cross worked her first WWE main roster match over the weekend since wrestling Becky Lynch last month on the November 6th episode of SmackDown Live. Cross teamed with Lana to defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at Sunday's WWE live event in Arlington. Nikki posted the photo below on her Instagram, writing, "Now now Nikki don't be naughty! You never know when madness comes around and where Nikki will pop up!"

