- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center Diary video, featuring a day at home with WWE NXT Superstars Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery.

- WWE stock was down 0.55% today, closing at $73.59 per share. Today's high was $76.50 and the low was $71.65.

- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, The New Day, The Miz and Maryse, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, and Elias have been announced for Royal Rumble Axxess signings.

Rumble Axxess takes place on Friday, January 25 through Sunday, January 27 from the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 7 at 12pm ET through TicketForce. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday at noon with the "DOTCOM" passcode. Tickets are $45 for General Admission, $100 for VIP and $150 for Premium VIP. Children 2 years and under are free.

Below is a Rumble Axxess promo along with full details: