Backstage Update On WWE Signing Ex-Lucha Underground Star

Top indie star Shane Strickland was expected to start with WWE in January but his arrival may be delayed.

Strickland was believed to be one of the new recruits that's starting with the January WWE Performance Center Class but PWInsider reports that the signing may be delayed due to a contractual concern with his Lucha Underground deal. The contract is expiring soon but word going around is that there's an issue with the contract that needs to be resolved and until it is, Strickland won't be able to officially sign with WWE and start working for them. Strickland worked as Killshot in Lucha Underground.

See Also Shane Strickland On What Pro Wrestling Decision Led Him To Quit The Military

Strickland will continue to work for Major League Wrestling but now next week's MLW tapings in Miami may not be his final dates for the promotion, due to the hold-up with his WWE signing. Strickland is also scheduled for the MLW tapings in Philadelphia on February 3, according to PWInsider. He is scheduled to face Rush at the December 13 MLW tapings in Miami. MLW had been planning for Strickland's exit since September.

Strickland, who holds the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Title, will face PCW Ultra Heavyweight Champion Pentagon Jr., with that title on the line, at Friday's Pacific Coast Wrestling "Believe" event near Los Angeles. He is scheduled to face Willie Mack at House of Hardcore 52 on Saturday in Philadelphia. He's then scheduled to face Rich Swann and John Silver in a Triple Threat at CZW's Cage of Death event the next night, also at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia.