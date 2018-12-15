Baron Corbin Reacts To Vince McMahon's WWE RAW Return, Women Stars Taking Down The Men In MMC, TLC

- Above, WWE looked back at five times women got the best of men in this year's WWE Mixed Match Challenge. In the finals, R-Truth & Carmella will face Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox at this Sunday's TLC PPV. The five moments in the video above include: Ember Moon hitting a crossbody on the Singh Brothers, Bayley-to-Belly on Lio Rush, Charlotte chops Rusev, Lana locks in the accolade on Miz, and Charlotte putting the figure-eight on Jimmy Uso.

- On Instagram, WWE revealed the top five moments in TLC history. Starting at number five: AJ Styles hitting a 450 splash through a table on Dean Ambrose (TLC 2016), Ryback sending Seth Rollins off a tall ladder and through a table (TLC 2012), John Cena hitting an AA on Edge off a ladder and through two tables (Unforgiven 2006), Edge pushing Undertaker off a ladder and through four tables (One Night Stand 2008), and at number one, Edge leaping off a ladder to spear Jeff Hardy down to the mat (WrestleMania 17).

- As noted, Vince McMahon will return to this Monday's RAW to "shake things up." The most recent RAW hit a new all-time low, drawing 2.194 million viewers. RAW General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin saw Vince's return as a good thing, writing on Twitter, "I'm probably going to get a raise!"