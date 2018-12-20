Becky Lynch Discusses Advice Shawn Michaels Gave Her About Her WWE Career

SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch was a recent guest on the In The Kliq podcast to promote the Marine 6 movie. Lynch discussed her road back from injury following the punch from Nia Jax.

"It's crazy because looking back, I can see just how jumbled my brain was, but now looking forward, there's nothing I can do about it so you gotta keep positive," said Lynch. "So now I'm just looking at where I go from it. How I can take all the momentum that I built and use it to propel myself forward. And where I see myself propelling forward to, the main event at WrestleMania [would be] pretty freakin nice."

Lynch added that she "wouldn't be mad at" competing against Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch also stated that although she played a role for Marine 6, her current run on SmackDown Live "is not playing a role."

"That's real," said Lynch. "That's real frustration. That's saying enough is enough, and I'm taking exactly what I want to take."

Lynch also praised Shawn Michaels' acting skills in the movie, and stated that she picked his brain about wrestling, "and he was so gracious with his time." Lynch revealed some advice that Michaels gave her when she returned to WWE from shooting the movie.

"'When you go back there, go back with a little different air about you. Go back knowing that you're a star, and make sure you hold yourself like that.' And that's exactly what I did," said Becky. "I listened to him, and I went back there and I was gonna take over the world, and that was my whole goal. And I think I'm doing well."

Regarding being compared to Steve Austin, Lynch feels very honored, but she feels that "The Man" gimmick is something that has never been seen before. Especially, being portrayed by a woman. She added that she plans to main event WrestleMania every year that she is in the WWE.

