Becky Lynch Documentary To Air, The Undisputed Era On 2019 Being Their Year, Nia Jax Dominates

- Above is video of Nia Jax dominating a Battle Royal at the recent WWE live event in Buenos Aires. Jax also sends a warning to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at WWE TLC on Sunday.

- As noted, WWE cameras were recently filming a documentary on SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. WWE has announced that a new Chronicle episode on Lynch will air this Saturday at noon ET on YouTube and the WWE Network. Below is the announcement:

Becky Lynch edition of "WWE Chronicle" to premiere Saturday SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was gearing up for her highly anticipated match at Survivor Series against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, but after taking a punch from Nia Jax, the champion found herself in "doctor jail," and the dream match was called off. Follow Becky as she looks back on her evolution into becoming "The Man," and join The Irish Lass Kicker on her journey back to the ring at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in a new edition of WWE Chronicle. Watch this edition of Chronicle on WWE Network on demand and WWE's official YouTube channel on Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon ET.

See Also Becky Lynch Talks Past WWE Locker Room Resentment To Ronda Rousey

- Adam Cole and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong tweeted the following on how 2019 will be their year: