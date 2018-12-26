Becky Lynch On Her 2018 & 2019, Title Match Set For WWE NXT UK Takeover, 2018 NXT Year-End Awards

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm saw General Manager Johnny Saint and his assistant Sid Scala officially announce the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event for Saturday, January 12 in Blackpool, England at the Empress Ballroom. Above is video from the segment, which saw Toni Storm challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for Takeover. Saint has confirmed that match for the big event.
- Next Wednesday's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the first of 2019, will feature the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. As noted, that episode will feature Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno in the main event.
- Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and wrote the following on her 2018 & 2019:
2018: Even the other wrestlers couldn't take their eyes off me.— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 26, 2018
2019: I finish this job I started. pic.twitter.com/wu5f66ZOMA