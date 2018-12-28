Becky Lynch On If She's Impressed With Ronda Rousey's WWE Run, Unfinished Business With Rousey

As seen above, TMZ Sports caught up with Becky Lynch at the airport this week.

When asked who she would like to face at WrestleMania 35, Becky said she would like to "slap the head" off current RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who she is rumored to be facing at the biggest show of the year in April.

"I wouldn't mind slapping the head off Ronda Rousey," Lynch said. "We have unfinished business."

Lynch was then asked if she's impressed with how far Rousey has come in WWE in less than a year, and with how fast she's become a top face of WWE.

The Man responded, "Absolutely, she's incredible. What she did for women's MMA was incredible, what she did in judo was incredible. What she's doing here is incredible, she just hasn't faced a real test, yet."

Becky also said she hasn't met UFC star Conor McGregor yet but she believes it could be "pretty interesting" if they connected down the road. Becky also talked about training with Conor's coach, Coach John Kavanagh, while in Ireland for Christmas at the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) that Conor trains at. Lynch said Coach K put her "through the ringer" in their session.